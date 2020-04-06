Analysts Turn Mixed On Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA), Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE)

The shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on November 08, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $22 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on September 27, 2019, to Sell the ATRA stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on September 16, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on June 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. ROTH Capital was of a view that ATRA is Buy in its latest report on May 30, 2019. Stifel thinks that ATRA is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.45.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.95% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.35 while ending the day at $7.53. During the trading session, a total of 694103.0 shares were traded which represents a -0.9% decline from the average session volume which is 687920.0 shares. ATRA had ended its last session trading at $8.18. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.40 ATRA 52-week low price stands at $4.52 while its 52-week high price is $41.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. generated 74.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.88%. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.67% to reach $2.31/share. It started the day trading at $0.4799 and traded between $0.36 and $0.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ROSE’s 50-day SMA is 0.7338 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5792. The stock has a high of $5.26 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 466333.94 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.52%, as 463,909 ATRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.12% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 495.41K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.01% over the last six months.

This move now sees The myCIO Wealth Partners LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,255,178 shares of ROSE, with a total valuation of $968,997.

Similarly, Russell Investment Management LLC decreased its Rosehill Resources Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 558,275 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Rosehill Resources Inc. which are valued at $430,988. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Rosehill Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,960 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 413,221 shares and is now valued at $319,007. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Rosehill Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.