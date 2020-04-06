Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

The shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Welltower Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $52. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 80. Raymond James was of a view that WELL is Strong Buy in its latest report on February 28, 2020. Evercore ISI thinks that WELL is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 89.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $66.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.94% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $36.23 while ending the day at $37.26. During the trading session, a total of 5.63 million shares were traded which represents a -41.04% decline from the average session volume which is 3.99 million shares. WELL had ended its last session trading at $38.79. Welltower Inc. currently has a market cap of $15.52 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.39, with a beta of 0.73. WELL 52-week low price stands at $24.27 while its 52-week high price is $93.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.86%. Welltower Inc. has the potential to record 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $49. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.54% to reach $56.11/share. It started the day trading at $40.48 and traded between $37.08 and $37.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTAP’s 50-day SMA is 47.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 54.59. The stock has a high of $78.35 for the year while the low is $34.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.46%, as 11.48M WELL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.38% of NetApp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.75, while the P/B ratio is 29.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more NTAP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -274,400 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,566,638 shares of NTAP, with a total valuation of $1,521,513,327. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more NTAP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,285,073,919 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its NetApp Inc. shares by 2.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 26,457,045 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -774,052 shares of NetApp Inc. which are valued at $1,236,073,142. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its NetApp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 290,655 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,431,105 shares and is now valued at $580,781,226. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of NetApp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.