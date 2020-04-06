Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH), Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

The shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $308 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on October 18, 2019, to Buy the UNH stock while also putting a $270 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $235. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on September 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 249. Deutsche Bank was of a view that UNH is Hold in its latest report on September 12, 2019. Citigroup thinks that UNH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 280.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 21 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $323.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.55% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $227.27 while ending the day at $229.49. During the trading session, a total of 4.58 million shares were traded which represents a 23.21% incline from the average session volume which is 5.96 million shares. UNH had ended its last session trading at $240.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated currently has a market cap of $229.31 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.21, with a beta of 0.62. UNH 52-week low price stands at $187.72 while its 52-week high price is $306.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.90 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The UnitedHealth Group Incorporated generated 10.98 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.36%. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has the potential to record 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $37.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.73% to reach $30.69/share. It started the day trading at $22.60 and traded between $20.63 and $20.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HCSG’s 50-day SMA is 25.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.36. The stock has a high of $34.98 for the year while the low is $15.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.82%, as 16.98M UNH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.96% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.02, while the P/B ratio is 3.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 865.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 19.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more HCSG shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 271,771 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,133,781 shares of HCSG, with a total valuation of $224,004,329. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HCSG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $207,387,409 worth of shares.

Similarly, William Blair Investment Manageme… increased its Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares by 4.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,927,853 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 243,197 shares of Healthcare Services Group Inc. which are valued at $163,253,072. In the same vein, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 275,781 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,656,316 shares and is now valued at $128,234,943. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.