Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW), Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

The shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on August 23, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $40 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PacWest Bancorp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2019. That day the Keefe Bruyette set price target on the stock to $45. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that PACW is Neutral in its latest report on January 22, 2018. Raymond James thinks that PACW is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.73.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.32% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.705 while ending the day at $15.96. During the trading session, a total of 1.93 million shares were traded which represents a -40.67% decline from the average session volume which is 1.37 million shares. PACW had ended its last session trading at $16.68. PacWest Bancorp currently has a market cap of $1.93 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.41, with a beta of 1.66. PACW 52-week low price stands at $13.84 while its 52-week high price is $40.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.92 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.12%. PacWest Bancorp has the potential to record 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $1.1299 and traded between $1.04 and $1.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INPX’s 50-day SMA is 2.1767 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.3000. The stock has a high of $80.10 for the year while the low is $1.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 596778.02 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.62%, as 593,078 PACW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.64% of Inpixon shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -94.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.38% over the last six months.

Barclays Capital, Inc. meanwhile bought more INPX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,176 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC increased its Inpixon shares by 394.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,400 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,511 shares of Inpixon which are valued at $9,240. In the same vein, Creative Planning, Inc. increased its Inpixon shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 444 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 836 shares and is now valued at $1,756. Following these latest developments, around 0.06% of Inpixon stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.