Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE), CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

The shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Green Plains Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on June 28, 2018. Jefferies was of a view that GPRE is Buy in its latest report on July 10, 2017. BB&T Capital Mkts thinks that GPRE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 19, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.25% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.81 while ending the day at $4.06. During the trading session, a total of 531428.0 shares were traded which represents a 24.69% incline from the average session volume which is 705670.0 shares. GPRE had ended its last session trading at $4.24. Green Plains Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 GPRE 52-week low price stands at $3.77 while its 52-week high price is $17.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Green Plains Inc. generated 269.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -158.54%. Green Plains Inc. has the potential to record -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $87. Piper Sandler also rated CYBR as Upgrade on March 23, 2020, with its price target of $110 suggesting that CYBR could surge by 39.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $81.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.09% to reach $126.73/share. It started the day trading at $81.32 and traded between $75.13 and $76.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CYBR’s 50-day SMA is 107.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 115.85. The stock has a high of $148.74 for the year while the low is $69.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.01%, as 2.21M GPRE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.96% of CyberArk Software Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 47.23, while the P/B ratio is 4.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 854.41K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Swedbank Robur Fonder AB bought more CYBR shares, increasing its portfolio by 23.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Swedbank Robur Fonder AB purchasing 318,427 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,647,568 shares of CYBR, with a total valuation of $172,500,370. Acadian Asset Management LLC meanwhile sold more CYBR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $141,961,788 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its CyberArk Software Ltd. shares by 115.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,132,624 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 605,987 shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. which are valued at $118,585,733. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its CyberArk Software Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 249,728 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,081,573 shares and is now valued at $113,240,693. Following these latest developments, around 1.13% of CyberArk Software Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.