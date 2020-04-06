Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

The shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Vertical Research in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. Vertical Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Emerson Electric Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on March 23, 2020, to Equal-Weight the EMR stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $74. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on December 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 78. HSBC Securities was of a view that EMR is Reduce in its latest report on November 14, 2019. Cowen thinks that EMR is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 72.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $63.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.21% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $45.37 while ending the day at $45.72. During the trading session, a total of 4.7 million shares were traded which represents a 2.66% incline from the average session volume which is 4.83 million shares. EMR had ended its last session trading at $47.73. Emerson Electric Co. currently has a market cap of $29.95 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.03, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.60, with a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 EMR 52-week low price stands at $37.75 while its 52-week high price is $78.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Emerson Electric Co. generated 1.64 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.37%. Emerson Electric Co. has the potential to record 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $31. DA Davidson also rated EWBC as Downgrade on February 18, 2020, with its price target of $53 suggesting that EWBC could surge by 49.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.98% to reach $44.90/share. It started the day trading at $24.26 and traded between $22.55 and $22.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EWBC’s 50-day SMA is 38.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.32. The stock has a high of $52.97 for the year while the low is $23.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 71.79%, as 4.44M EMR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.07% of East West Bancorp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.94, while the P/B ratio is 0.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.87M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EWBC shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 508,011 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,708,031 shares of EWBC, with a total valuation of $531,049,121. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more EWBC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $519,823,935 worth of shares.

Similarly, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its East West Bancorp Inc. shares by 14.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,865,067 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 878,927 shares of East West Bancorp Inc. which are valued at $265,952,696. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its East West Bancorp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,954 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,033,920 shares and is now valued at $233,754,061. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of East West Bancorp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.