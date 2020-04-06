Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB), Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

The shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $50 price target. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Campbell Soup Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Sell the CPB stock while also putting a $47 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $50. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on February 26, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 46. Jefferies was of a view that CPB is Hold in its latest report on January 23, 2020. Jefferies thinks that CPB is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $49.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.73.

The shares of the company added by 4.38% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $46.98 while ending the day at $49.53. During the trading session, a total of 3.58 million shares were traded which represents a -21.68% decline from the average session volume which is 2.94 million shares. CPB had ended its last session trading at $47.45. Campbell Soup Company currently has a market cap of $14.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 38.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 13.83, with a beta of 0.46. Campbell Soup Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 CPB 52-week low price stands at $35.27 while its 52-week high price is $57.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Campbell Soup Company generated 58.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.22%. Campbell Soup Company has the potential to record 2.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CFRA published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.22/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.47% to reach $59.87/share. It started the day trading at $22.51 and traded between $18.27 and $20.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MPC’s 50-day SMA is 40.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.34. The stock has a high of $69.65 for the year while the low is $15.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.99%, as 21.83M CPB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.38% of Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.03, while the P/B ratio is 0.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MPC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -334,794 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 52,771,047 shares of MPC, with a total valuation of $2,502,403,049. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more MPC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,535,831,800 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares by 4.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 32,028,606 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,521,844 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation which are valued at $1,518,796,497. In the same vein, Boston Partners Global Investors,… increased its Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,194,733 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,001,761 shares and is now valued at $806,223,507. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.