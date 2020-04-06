Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR), Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

The shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $21 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BellRing Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Consumer Edge Research in its report released on December 31, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Wells Fargo was of a view that BRBR is Outperform in its latest report on November 11, 2019. SunTrust thinks that BRBR is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $22.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.52.

The shares of the company added by 6.43% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.21 while ending the day at $19.70. During the trading session, a total of 716875.0 shares were traded which represents a -55.73% decline from the average session volume which is 460330.0 shares. BRBR had ended its last session trading at $18.51. BellRing Brands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 BRBR 52-week low price stands at $13.56 while its 52-week high price is $24.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The BellRing Brands Inc. generated 29.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. BellRing Brands Inc. has the potential to record 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.19% to reach $29.00/share. It started the day trading at $19.24 and traded between $17.58 and $17.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRS’s 50-day SMA is 33.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.38. The stock has a high of $56.33 for the year while the low is $13.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.57%, as 1.26M BRBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.68% of Carpenter Technology Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.85, while the P/B ratio is 0.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 439.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more CRS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 123,559 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,588,688 shares of CRS, with a total valuation of $205,384,284. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CRS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $190,081,253 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Carpenter Technology Corporation shares by 0.28% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,448,748 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,613 shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation which are valued at $163,491,489. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Carpenter Technology Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 34,696 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,934,717 shares and is now valued at $144,600,850. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Carpenter Technology Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.