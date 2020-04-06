2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT), Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

The shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on May 10, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $5 price target. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Westport Fuel Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2018. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by Lake Street in its report released on November 15, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Lake Street was of a view that WPRT is Hold in its latest report on October 05, 2017. Oppenheimer thinks that WPRT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.05% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.7301 while ending the day at $0.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.19 million shares were traded which represents a -65.33% decline from the average session volume which is 719960.0 shares. WPRT had ended its last session trading at $0.84. WPRT 52-week low price stands at $0.70 while its 52-week high price is $3.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Westport Fuel Systems Inc. generated 46.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has the potential to record -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Morgan Stanley also rated TEN as Downgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that TEN could surge by 69.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.36% to reach $7.50/share. It started the day trading at $2.95 and traded between $2.21 and $2.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TEN’s 50-day SMA is 7.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.48. The stock has a high of $26.09 for the year while the low is $2.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.80%, as 6.47M WPRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.12% of Tenneco Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -46.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -82.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.00% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,651,177 shares of TEN, with a total valuation of $51,821,293. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $44,885,078 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Tenneco Inc. shares by 9.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,618,914 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 320,779 shares of Tenneco Inc. which are valued at $33,185,441. In the same vein, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its Tenneco Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 177,904 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,641,266 shares and is now valued at $24,220,409. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Tenneco Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.