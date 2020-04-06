2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH), SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

The shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $1 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Waitr Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on August 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Deutsche Bank was of a view that WTRH is Buy in its latest report on June 07, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that WTRH is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 309.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.24.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.31% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.8582 while ending the day at $0.87. During the trading session, a total of 5.08 million shares were traded which represents a 38.04% incline from the average session volume which is 8.2 million shares. WTRH had ended its last session trading at $0.97. Waitr Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 WTRH 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $12.80.

The Waitr Holdings Inc. generated 29.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.22% to reach $25.92/share. It started the day trading at $14.11 and traded between $13.02 and $13.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAIL’s 50-day SMA is 21.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.73. The stock has a high of $29.20 for the year while the low is $11.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.79%, as 9.43M WTRH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.30% of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SAIL shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 150,608 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,789,590 shares of SAIL, with a total valuation of $197,232,419. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SAIL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $141,528,115 worth of shares.

Similarly, SoMa Equity Partners LP increased its SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares by 31.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,250,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,250,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. which are valued at $132,930,000. In the same vein, Conifer Management LLC increased its SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,000,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,000,000 shares and is now valued at $101,280,000. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.