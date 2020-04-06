2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

The shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Valley National Bancorp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $13. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on June 18, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that VLY is Buy in its latest report on April 26, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that VLY is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 4.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.22.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.77% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.17 while ending the day at $6.29. During the trading session, a total of 2.8 million shares were traded which represents a -7.22% decline from the average session volume which is 2.61 million shares. VLY had ended its last session trading at $6.82. Valley National Bancorp currently has a market cap of $2.65 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.42, with a beta of 1.33. VLY 52-week low price stands at $6.00 while its 52-week high price is $12.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.33%. Valley National Bancorp has the potential to record 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at WBB Securities published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) is now rated as Speculative Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Canaccord Genuity also rated PRTK as Initiated on January 02, 2019, with its price target of $14 suggesting that PRTK could surge by 78.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.99/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.36% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.25 and traded between $2.95 and $3.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PRTK’s 50-day SMA is 3.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.71. The stock has a high of $6.39 for the year while the low is $2.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.85%, as 6.13M VLY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.10% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 932.80K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PRTK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -12.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -309,467 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,139,873 shares of PRTK, with a total valuation of $10,228,593. JPMorgan Investment Management, I… meanwhile bought more PRTK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,614,445 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 2.59% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,315,957 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 33,282 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $6,290,274. In the same vein, Armistice Capital LLC increased its Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,010,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,258,000 shares and is now valued at $6,013,240. Following these latest developments, around 4.50% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.