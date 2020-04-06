2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX), Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

The shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Gabelli & Co in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. Gabelli & Co wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Neutral the LXRX stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Gabelli & Co Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2019. That day the Gabelli & Co set price target on the stock to $3. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on July 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Gabelli & Co was of a view that LXRX is Hold in its latest report on March 25, 2019. Stifel thinks that LXRX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 31, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.88% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.75 while ending the day at $1.76. During the trading session, a total of 523959.0 shares were traded which represents a 45.78% incline from the average session volume which is 966340.0 shares. LXRX had ended its last session trading at $1.89. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.10 LXRX 52-week low price stands at $1.13 while its 52-week high price is $7.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 36.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 56.25%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Stifel also rated DTIL as Initiated on March 05, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that DTIL could surge by 79.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.88% to reach $22.43/share. It started the day trading at $5.31 and traded between $4.60 and $4.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DTIL’s 50-day SMA is 7.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.08. The stock has a high of $23.67 for the year while the low is $4.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.49%, as 1.96M LXRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.25% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 576.89K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more DTIL shares, increasing its portfolio by 549.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 3,437,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,062,000 shares of DTIL, with a total valuation of $32,536,620. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DTIL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,906,988 worth of shares.

Similarly, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its Precision BioSciences Inc. shares by 71.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,942,869 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 811,561 shares of Precision BioSciences Inc. which are valued at $15,562,381. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Precision BioSciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,512,666 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,528,166 shares and is now valued at $12,240,610. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Precision BioSciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.