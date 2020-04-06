2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR), Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

The shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of iStar Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Outperform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on December 31, 2018. JMP Securities was of a view that STAR is Mkt Perform in its latest report on April 05, 2017. Keefe Bruyette thinks that STAR is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $18.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.15.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.58% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.71 while ending the day at $6.74. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a 0.73% incline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. STAR had ended its last session trading at $7.71. STAR 52-week low price stands at $5.48 while its 52-week high price is $17.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.71 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 63.38%. iStar Inc. has the potential to record -0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $52. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.48% to reach $53.20/share. It started the day trading at $48.595 and traded between $45.78 and $46.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that POR’s 50-day SMA is 55.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.69. The stock has a high of $63.08 for the year while the low is $37.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.32%, as 1.61M STAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.81% of Portland General Electric Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.37, while the P/B ratio is 1.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 821.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more POR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 141,439 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,739,176 shares of POR, with a total valuation of $529,908,566. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more POR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $337,544,623 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Portland General Electric Company shares by 2.69% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,481,063 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -96,237 shares of Portland General Electric Company which are valued at $189,404,638. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Portland General Electric Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 187,900 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,792,328 shares and is now valued at $151,930,566. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Portland General Electric Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.