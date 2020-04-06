2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO), Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

The shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2017. The Financial company has also assigned a $47 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Assured Guaranty Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from MKM Partners Markets when it published its report on November 16, 2015. That day the MKM Partners set price target on the stock to $40. The stock was given Buy rating by UBS in its report released on November 10, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. UBS was of a view that AGO is Buy in its latest report on July 07, 2014. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that AGO is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 27, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $60.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.91.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.76% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $21.30 while ending the day at $21.76. During the trading session, a total of 1.76 million shares were traded which represents a -120.38% decline from the average session volume which is 798190.0 shares. AGO had ended its last session trading at $23.85. Assured Guaranty Ltd. currently has a market cap of $2.27 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.39, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.80, with a beta of 1.24. AGO 52-week low price stands at $13.64 while its 52-week high price is $50.77.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.83 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -123.17%.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on August 10, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Stifel also rated CNTY as Initiated on January 10, 2018, with its price target of $13 suggesting that CNTY could surge by 81.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.17% to reach $11.90/share. It started the day trading at $2.45 and traded between $2.15 and $2.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNTY’s 50-day SMA is 5.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.67. The stock has a high of $10.41 for the year while the low is $1.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 547742.32 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.27%, as 636,860 AGO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.37% of Century Casinos Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 381.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Royce & Associates LP sold more CNTY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Royce & Associates LP selling -54,363 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,730,262 shares of CNTY, with a total valuation of $19,057,229. Russell Investment Management LLC meanwhile bought more CNTY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,176,279 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Century Casinos Inc. shares by 8.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,253,365 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 181,983 shares of Century Casinos Inc. which are valued at $15,728,488. In the same vein, Rice, Hall, James & Associates LL… increased its Century Casinos Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 20,508 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,880,995 shares and is now valued at $13,129,345. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Century Casinos Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.