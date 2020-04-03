Two Stocks To Tuck Away: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD), Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

The shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $40 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on December 09, 2019. The stock was given Sell rating by Citigroup in its report released on October 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. UBS was of a view that AMTD is Neutral in its latest report on October 07, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that AMTD is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $43.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.91.

The shares of the company added by 4.62% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $33.47 while ending the day at $35.58. During the trading session, a total of 2.39 million shares were traded which represents a 54.65% incline from the average session volume which is 5.27 million shares. AMTD had ended its last session trading at $34.01. AMTD 52-week low price stands at $27.70 while its 52-week high price is $54.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.74 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.68%. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has the potential to record 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $150. Needham also rated ZM as Initiated on March 17, 2020, with its price target of $140 suggesting that ZM could down by -12.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $137.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.00% to reach $108.75/share. It started the day trading at $133.4889 and traded between $114.50 and $121.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZM’s 50-day SMA is 107.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 86.46. The stock has a high of $164.94 for the year while the low is $59.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.04%, as 9.17M AMTD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.61% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1401.49, while the P/B ratio is 34.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.62%. Looking further, the stock has raised 77.43% over the past 90 days while it gained 65.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Artisan Partners LP bought more ZM shares, increasing its portfolio by 129.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Artisan Partners LP purchasing 4,061,148 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,192,614 shares of ZM, with a total valuation of $755,224,470. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. meanwhile bought more ZM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $726,188,190 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… increased its Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares by 1,366.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,695,769 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,375,602 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. which are valued at $493,055,745. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,799,869 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,873,838 shares and is now valued at $406,752,990. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.