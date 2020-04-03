Two Stocks To Tuck Away: SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC), Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

The shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SBA Communications Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on March 19, 2020, to Outperform the SBAC stock while also putting a $276 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $290. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on January 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 280. Morgan Stanley was of a view that SBAC is Equal-Weight in its latest report on September 19, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that SBAC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 260.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $305.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.91.

The shares of the company added by 5.56% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $256.365 while ending the day at $274.94. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a -20.11% decline from the average session volume which is 908390.0 shares. SBAC had ended its last session trading at $260.47. SBAC 52-week low price stands at $193.91 while its 52-week high price is $309.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SBA Communications Corporation generated 138.55 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.05%. SBA Communications Corporation has the potential to record 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.74% to reach $28.85/share. It started the day trading at $13.84 and traded between $12.21 and $12.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WRI’s 50-day SMA is 24.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.05. The stock has a high of $32.17 for the year while the low is $12.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.05%, as 2.89M SBAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.39% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.17, while the P/B ratio is 0.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WRI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 168,084 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,851,811 shares of WRI, with a total valuation of $480,749,270. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WRI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $323,985,808 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Weingarten Realty Investors shares by 9.45% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,095,282 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -636,240 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors which are valued at $164,145,944. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Weingarten Realty Investors shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,631,746 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,052,427 shares and is now valued at $162,991,859. Following these latest developments, around 3.50% of Weingarten Realty Investors stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.