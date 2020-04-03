Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

The shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $58 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intel Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 31, 2020, to Market Perform the INTC stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on March 26, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Argus in its report released on March 25, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 65. Goldman was of a view that INTC is Neutral in its latest report on March 24, 2020. Exane BNP Paribas thinks that INTC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 24, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 65.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 6 have recommended investors to sell it, 20 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $63.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.52.

The shares of the company added by 4.76% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $51.22 while ending the day at $54.35. During the trading session, a total of 27.78 million shares were traded which represents a 10.99% incline from the average session volume which is 31.21 million shares. INTC had ended its last session trading at $51.88. Intel Corporation currently has a market cap of $246.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.50, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.27, with a beta of 0.83. Intel Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 INTC 52-week low price stands at $42.86 while its 52-week high price is $69.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Intel Corporation generated 4.19 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 41.45%. Intel Corporation has the potential to record 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR Inc. published a research note on January 30, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.07/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.01% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.11 and traded between $0.906 and $0.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STON’s 50-day SMA is 1.0938 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3010. The stock has a high of $4.65 for the year while the low is $0.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 128607.95 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -28.81%, as 91,556 INTC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.28% of StoneMor Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 193.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Axar Capital Management LP bought more STON shares, increasing its portfolio by 50.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Axar Capital Management LP purchasing 3,925,660 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,674,095 shares of STON, with a total valuation of $12,374,541. Mangrove Partners meanwhile sold more STON shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,437,221 worth of shares.

Similarly, BMO Asset Management Corp. decreased its StoneMor Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 755,851 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of StoneMor Inc. which are valued at $801,202. Following these latest developments, around 6.10% of StoneMor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.