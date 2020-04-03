Two Stocks To Tuck Away: HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO), MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

The shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HEXO Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 18, 2020. Alliance Global Partners was of a view that HEXO is Buy in its latest report on March 02, 2020. Jefferies thinks that HEXO is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 8 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.85. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 109.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.95.

The shares of the company added by 5.34% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.70 while ending the day at $0.72. During the trading session, a total of 3.89 million shares were traded which represents a 28.55% incline from the average session volume which is 5.45 million shares. HEXO had ended its last session trading at $0.69. HEXO 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $8.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.5%. HEXO Corp. has the potential to record -0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.31% to reach $16.00/share. It started the day trading at $6.2795 and traded between $5.38 and $5.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MCFT’s 50-day SMA is 14.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.68. The stock has a high of $26.74 for the year while the low is $5.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 32.56%, as 1.06M HEXO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.82% of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.64, while the P/B ratio is 1.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 269.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Divisar Capital Management LLC bought more MCFT shares, increasing its portfolio by 35.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Divisar Capital Management LLC purchasing 429,570 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,646,969 shares of MCFT, with a total valuation of $26,631,489. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more MCFT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,639,403 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.