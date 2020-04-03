Two Stocks To Tuck Away: BHP Group (NYSE:BBL), Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

The shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BHP Group, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on September 04, 2019. Jefferies was of a view that BBL is Hold in its latest report on August 06, 2019. Liberum thinks that BBL is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $29.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.71.

The shares of the company added by 5.82% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $30.00 while ending the day at $31.10. During the trading session, a total of 2.51 million shares were traded which represents a 1.35% incline from the average session volume which is 2.54 million shares. BBL had ended its last session trading at $29.39. BHP Group currently has a market cap of $92.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.57, with a beta of 1.09. BHP Group debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 BBL 52-week low price stands at $23.64 while its 52-week high price is $51.87.

The BHP Group generated 14.32 billion in revenue during the last quarter. BHP Group has the potential to record 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.74% to reach $8.81/share. It started the day trading at $5.08 and traded between $4.41 and $4.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LTHM’s 50-day SMA is 8.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.53. The stock has a high of $12.92 for the year while the low is $3.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.93%, as 22.62M BBL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.55% of Livent Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.41, while the P/B ratio is 1.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more LTHM shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 547,904 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,160,771 shares of LTHM, with a total valuation of $188,965,685. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LTHM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $138,870,385 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Livent Corporation shares by 6.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,807,913 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 716,367 shares of Livent Corporation which are valued at $105,444,663. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Livent Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,580,593 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,979,351 shares and is now valued at $53,395,604. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Livent Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.