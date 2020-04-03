Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA), Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

The shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $15 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on August 06, 2019, to Buy the AKBA stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on July 11, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on May 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Citigroup was of a view that AKBA is Neutral in its latest report on March 20, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that AKBA is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 136.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.24.

The shares of the company added by 6.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.37 while ending the day at $7.07. During the trading session, a total of 868533.0 shares were traded which represents a 44.32% incline from the average session volume which is 1.56 million shares. AKBA had ended its last session trading at $6.67. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 AKBA 52-week low price stands at $2.99 while its 52-week high price is $10.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.61 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Akebia Therapeutics Inc. generated 147.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.87%. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on June 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.63% to reach $3.42/share. It started the day trading at $0.58 and traded between $0.51 and $0.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SESN’s 50-day SMA is 0.7585 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0614. The stock has a high of $2.60 for the year while the low is $0.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.54%, as 3.39M AKBA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.20% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SESN shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 166,543 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,990,472 shares of SESN, with a total valuation of $3,032,759. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SESN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,617,247 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kingdon Capital Management LLC decreased its Sesen Bio Inc. shares by 70.02% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,845,616 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,309,707 shares of Sesen Bio Inc. which are valued at $1,402,668. In the same vein, Eversept Partners LP decreased its Sesen Bio Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,300,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,300,000 shares and is now valued at $988,000. Following these latest developments, around 3.92% of Sesen Bio Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.