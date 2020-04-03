Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A), NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:NBY)

The shares of Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Needham in its latest research note that was published on February 24, 2020. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Agilent Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Overweight the A stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $85. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on November 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 85. Stifel was of a view that A is Hold in its latest report on November 15, 2019. UBS thinks that A is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 82.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.82.

The shares of the company added by 4.89% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $68.14 while ending the day at $72.29. During the trading session, a total of 1.81 million shares were traded which represents a 26.68% incline from the average session volume which is 2.47 million shares. A had ended its last session trading at $68.92. Agilent Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $23.27 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 29.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.36, with a beta of 1.20. Agilent Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 A 52-week low price stands at $61.13 while its 52-week high price is $90.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Agilent Technologies Inc. generated 1.23 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.89 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.35%. Agilent Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on September 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:NBY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.10. H.C. Wainwright also rated NBY as Reiterated on July 06, 2018, with its price target of $4 suggesting that NBY could surge by 45.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.30% to reach $1.43/share. It started the day trading at $0.90 and traded between $0.72 and $0.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NBY’s 50-day SMA is 0.6040 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7581. The stock has a high of $4.04 for the year while the low is $0.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 98901.97 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 44.35%, as 142,765 A shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.88% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 24.80% over the past 90 days while it gained 32.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more NBY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -38.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -135,017 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 212,557 shares of NBY, with a total valuation of $122,220. Virtu Financial BD LLC meanwhile bought more NBY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,922 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 1.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 31,726 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 400 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $18,242. Following these latest developments, around 25.54% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.