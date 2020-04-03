Two Stocks To Tuck Away: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)

The shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $72 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Buy the ACAD stock while also putting a $69 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $60. The stock was given Perform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on October 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that ACAD is Outperform in its latest report on October 01, 2019. SVB Leerink thinks that ACAD is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 93.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.88.

The shares of the company added by 6.16% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $38.4527 while ending the day at $41.68. During the trading session, a total of 1.05 million shares were traded which represents a 27.27% incline from the average session volume which is 1.45 million shares. ACAD had ended its last session trading at $39.26. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 10.10 ACAD 52-week low price stands at $21.56 while its 52-week high price is $53.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 189.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -73.53%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.26% to reach $19.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.6087 and traded between $0.5251 and $0.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AIKI’s 50-day SMA is 1.0791 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5974. The stock has a high of $5.52 for the year while the low is $0.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 240966.27 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.59%, as 179,303 ACAD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.52% of AIkido Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.82% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 14.29% of AIkido Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.