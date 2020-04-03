Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA), Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

The shares of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $11 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Under Armour Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2020, to Neutral the UAA stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on February 12, 2020. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on February 12, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that UAA is Hold in its latest report on February 06, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that UAA is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 22 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.17.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.69% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.50 while ending the day at $7.79. During the trading session, a total of 6.71 million shares were traded which represents a 8.11% incline from the average session volume which is 7.3 million shares. UAA had ended its last session trading at $8.26. Under Armour Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.47 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 38.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.12, with a beta of 1.16. Under Armour Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 UAA 52-week low price stands at $7.61 while its 52-week high price is $27.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Under Armour Inc. generated 788.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Under Armour Inc. has the potential to record 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 03, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.51/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.68% to reach $21.90/share. It started the day trading at $10.00 and traded between $9.39 and $9.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LILAK’s 50-day SMA is 14.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.86. The stock has a high of $21.93 for the year while the low is $8.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.60%, as 5.74M UAA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.37% of Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 838.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Genesis Investment Management LLP bought more LILAK shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Genesis Investment Management LLP purchasing 85,459 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,038,141 shares of LILAK, with a total valuation of $182,859,362. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more LILAK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $126,019,977 worth of shares.

Similarly, Àshe Capital Management LP decreased its Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,456,724 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. which are valued at $113,267,638. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 106,562 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,388,204 shares and is now valued at $112,226,819. Following these latest developments, around 1.01% of Liberty Latin America Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.