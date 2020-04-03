Ride Out The Next Market Storm With SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB), Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

The shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 04, 2017. The Technology company has also assigned a $6 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SuperCom Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Singular Research advised investors in its research note published on March 31, 2015, to Buy the SPCB stock while also putting a $13.25 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on August 22, 2014. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 200.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.64% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.7302 while ending the day at $0.75. During the trading session, a total of 1.3 million shares were traded which represents a 24.91% incline from the average session volume which is 1.73 million shares. SPCB had ended its last session trading at $0.83. SuperCom Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 SPCB 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $1.91.

The SuperCom Ltd. generated 3.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. SuperCom Ltd. has the potential to record 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.35/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.56% to reach $1.52/share. It started the day trading at $0.43 and traded between $0.3608 and $0.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NBR’s 50-day SMA is 1.4453 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0730. The stock has a high of $4.08 for the year while the low is $0.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 35.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 43.90%, as 50.71M SPCB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.95% of Nabors Industries Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -86.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NBR shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,446,936 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 50,237,941 shares of NBR, with a total valuation of $88,418,776. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more NBR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $65,134,685 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Nabors Industries Ltd. shares by 8.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 27,523,737 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,532,158 shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. which are valued at $48,441,777. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Nabors Industries Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,581,316 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 20,262,618 shares and is now valued at $35,662,208. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Nabors Industries Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.