Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

The shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2019. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Suncor Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2019. Macquarie was of a view that SU is Neutral in its latest report on December 04, 2018. Macquarie thinks that SU is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $23.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 75.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.61.

The shares of the company added by 7.94% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $15.67 while ending the day at $16.85. During the trading session, a total of 25.25 million shares were traded which represents a -244.46% decline from the average session volume which is 7.33 million shares. SU had ended its last session trading at $15.61. Suncor Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $28.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.26, with a beta of 1.65. Suncor Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 SU 52-week low price stands at $9.60 while its 52-week high price is $34.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Suncor Energy Inc. generated 1.48 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -48.72%. Suncor Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $140. Even though the stock has been trading at $133.67/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.27% to reach $179.82/share. It started the day trading at $139.91 and traded between $132.86 and $139.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DE’s 50-day SMA is 152.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 163.28. The stock has a high of $181.99 for the year while the low is $106.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.49%, as 4.11M SU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.31% of Deere & Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.91, while the P/B ratio is 3.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.62% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Deere & Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.