Ride Out The Next Market Storm With ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW), Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

The shares of ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $300 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ServiceNow Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Buy the NOW stock while also putting a $325 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $330. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on March 18, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 300. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that NOW is Buy in its latest report on January 30, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that NOW is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 320.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.55.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.15% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $249.2453 while ending the day at $259.00. During the trading session, a total of 4.4 million shares were traded which represents a -86.33% decline from the average session volume which is 2.36 million shares. NOW had ended its last session trading at $273.07. ServiceNow Inc. currently has a market cap of $52.88 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 82.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.88, with a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 NOW 52-week low price stands at $213.99 while its 52-week high price is $362.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ServiceNow Inc. generated 775.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 96.43%. ServiceNow Inc. has the potential to record 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) is now rated as Peer Perform. Barclays also rated BIIB as Initiated on February 27, 2020, with its price target of $389 suggesting that BIIB could surge by 9.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $293.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.82% to reach $335.32/share. It started the day trading at $307.15 and traded between $290.00 and $304.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIIB’s 50-day SMA is 306.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 269.84. The stock has a high of $374.99 for the year while the low is $215.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.56%, as 3.56M NOW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.06% of Biogen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.67, while the P/B ratio is 4.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.15%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.48% over the past 90 days while it gained 37.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. bought more BIIB shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. purchasing 929,469 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,189,481 shares of BIIB, with a total valuation of $4,684,284,046. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BIIB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,182,214,640 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Biogen Inc. shares by 2.53% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,308,579 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 253,981 shares of Biogen Inc. which are valued at $3,179,062,678. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Biogen Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 208,232 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,232,187 shares and is now valued at $2,538,724,149. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Biogen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.