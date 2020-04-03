Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

The shares of Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 05, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $25 price target. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Regis Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on September 13, 2017. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $15. Piper Jaffray was of a view that RGS is Underweight in its latest report on May 19, 2016. Piper Jaffray thinks that RGS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $20.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -5.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.29.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.84% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.51 while ending the day at $4.63. During the trading session, a total of 685258.0 shares were traded which represents a -78.69% decline from the average session volume which is 383490.0 shares. RGS had ended its last session trading at $4.97. Regis Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 RGS 52-week low price stands at $4.90 while its 52-week high price is $23.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Regis Corporation generated 49.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -184.62%. Regis Corporation has the potential to record 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $57. Wells Fargo also rated MDLZ as Reiterated on January 28, 2020, with its price target of $68 suggesting that MDLZ could surge by 17.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.68/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.49% to reach $61.37/share. It started the day trading at $50.68 and traded between $48.05 and $50.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MDLZ’s 50-day SMA is 53.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 54.11. The stock has a high of $59.96 for the year while the low is $41.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.92%, as 13.87M RGS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.97% of Mondelez International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.93, while the P/B ratio is 2.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MDLZ shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 779,099 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 109,618,494 shares of MDLZ, with a total valuation of $5,787,856,483. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more MDLZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,552,653,966 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Mondelez International Inc. shares by 3.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 64,510,957 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,533,793 shares of Mondelez International Inc. which are valued at $3,406,178,530. In the same vein, Lindsell Train Ltd. decreased its Mondelez International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 765,113 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 33,002,436 shares and is now valued at $1,742,528,621. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Mondelez International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.