Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI), Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

The shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $20 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Levi Strauss & Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2020, to Neutral the LEVI stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $29. BofA/Merrill was of a view that LEVI is Buy in its latest report on October 09, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that LEVI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -0.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.07.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.45% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.00 while ending the day at $10.07. During the trading session, a total of 1.56 million shares were traded which represents a -18.12% decline from the average session volume which is 1.32 million shares. LEVI had ended its last session trading at $10.65. Levi Strauss & Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 LEVI 52-week low price stands at $10.14 while its 52-week high price is $24.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Levi Strauss & Co. generated 934.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -65.22%. Levi Strauss & Co. has the potential to record 0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $75. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated GBT as Resumed on November 25, 2019, with its price target of $98 suggesting that GBT could surge by 49.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.76% to reach $100.25/share. It started the day trading at $50.61 and traded between $47.30 and $50.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GBT’s 50-day SMA is 62.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 59.24. The stock has a high of $87.54 for the year while the low is $39.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.32%, as 7.79M LEVI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.57% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 959.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.65% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC sold more GBT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC selling -10,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,865,726 shares of GBT, with a total valuation of $375,171,835. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more GBT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $361,769,593 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares by 2.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,348,702 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -136,716 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $342,102,980. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 39,679 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,314,066 shares and is now valued at $275,927,661. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.