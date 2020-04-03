Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST), Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

The shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $14 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $13. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on October 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. BTIG Research was of a view that HST is Neutral in its latest report on August 15, 2019. CapitalOne thinks that HST is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.10% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.38 while ending the day at $9.55. During the trading session, a total of 12.57 million shares were traded which represents a -2.42% decline from the average session volume which is 12.27 million shares. HST had ended its last session trading at $10.28. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. currently has a market cap of $7.45 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.27, with a beta of 1.26. HST 52-week low price stands at $7.86 while its 52-week high price is $19.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.07%. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 23.56% to reach $8.85/share. It started the day trading at $1.07 and traded between $0.7534 and $0.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPG’s 50-day SMA is 2.2218 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.3559. The stock has a high of $4.84 for the year while the low is $0.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 49.19%, as 19.92M HST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.79% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -79.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC bought more CPG shares, increasing its portfolio by 35.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC purchasing 9,630,703 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,046,669 shares of CPG, with a total valuation of $100,766,940. Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment M… meanwhile bought more CPG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,186,873 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares by 0.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,838,950 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 108,528 shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. which are valued at $40,361,944. Following these latest developments, around 0.27% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.