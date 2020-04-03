Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES), Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

The shares of RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RPC Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Outperform the RES stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Sector Underperform rating from Scotiabank Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. Citigroup was of a view that RES is Sell in its latest report on November 20, 2019. Citigroup thinks that RES is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.90.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 8 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $2.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.70.

The shares of the company added by 3.57% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.92 while ending the day at $2.03. During the trading session, a total of 3.76 million shares were traded which represents a -80.79% decline from the average session volume which is 2.08 million shares. RES had ended its last session trading at $1.96. RPC Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 RES 52-week low price stands at $1.72 while its 52-week high price is $13.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The RPC Inc. generated 50.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. RPC Inc. has the potential to record -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Stifel also rated KMI as Upgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that KMI could surge by 30.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.66% to reach $19.33/share. It started the day trading at $14.13 and traded between $12.99 and $13.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KMI’s 50-day SMA is 18.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.91. The stock has a high of $22.58 for the year while the low is $9.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.70%, as 32.54M RES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.67% of Kinder Morgan Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.98, while the P/B ratio is 0.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 19.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more KMI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,506,530 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 160,456,918 shares of KMI, with a total valuation of $3,075,959,118. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more KMI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,006,146,040 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Kinder Morgan Inc. shares by 7.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 95,988,967 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,824,036 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. which are valued at $1,840,108,497. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Kinder Morgan Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,454,717 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 39,616,548 shares and is now valued at $759,449,225. Following these latest developments, around 11.10% of Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.