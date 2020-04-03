Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN), National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

The shares of OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on March 01, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2.30 price target. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OpGen Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2018, to Buy the OPGN stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on June 29, 2016. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 179.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.23.

The shares of the company added by 7.53% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.44 while ending the day at $2.57. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a 57.58% incline from the average session volume which is 2.97 million shares. OPGN had ended its last session trading at $2.39. OpGen Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 OPGN 52-week low price stands at $0.92 while its 52-week high price is $15.20.

The OpGen Inc. generated 2.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$3.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1244.26%. OpGen Inc. has the potential to record -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on February 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $94. BMO Capital Markets also rated NHI as Upgrade on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $82 suggesting that NHI could surge by 48.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.11% to reach $77.88/share. It started the day trading at $42.79 and traded between $38.74 and $40.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NHI’s 50-day SMA is 72.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 79.35. The stock has a high of $91.12 for the year while the low is $31.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.30%, as 1.16M OPGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.44% of National Health Investors Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.94, while the P/B ratio is 1.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 379.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NHI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 127,876 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,808,023 shares of NHI, with a total valuation of $556,419,720. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more NHI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $282,328,848 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its National Health Investors Inc. shares by 7.75% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,485,380 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -124,812 shares of National Health Investors Inc. which are valued at $121,400,107. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… decreased its National Health Investors Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,282 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,094,695 shares and is now valued at $89,469,422. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of National Health Investors Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.