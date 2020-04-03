Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT), The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

The shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $94 price target. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ingevity Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on September 05, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on July 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 107. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that NGVT is Outperform in its latest report on July 18, 2019. Berenberg thinks that NGVT is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $70.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.71.

The shares of the company added by 3.53% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $35.09 while ending the day at $36.36. During the trading session, a total of 720626.0 shares were traded which represents a -18.07% decline from the average session volume which is 610330.0 shares. NGVT had ended its last session trading at $35.12. Ingevity Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.64 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.67, with a beta of 2.24. Ingevity Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 NGVT 52-week low price stands at $24.92 while its 52-week high price is $116.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ingevity Corporation generated 56.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.0%. Ingevity Corporation has the potential to record 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on March 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Deutsche Bank also rated BKE as Upgrade on November 02, 2018, with its price target of $19 suggesting that BKE could surge by 5.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.53/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.51% to reach $14.00/share. It started the day trading at $13.29 and traded between $11.76 and $13.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BKE’s 50-day SMA is 21.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.55. The stock has a high of $27.18 for the year while the low is $12.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.60%, as 9.70M NGVT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 33.92% of The Buckle Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.18, while the P/B ratio is 1.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 637.22K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.67% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of The Buckle Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.