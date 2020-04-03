Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX), Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

The shares of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on September 09, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $277 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IDEXX Laboratories Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on May 23, 2019, to Buy the IDXX stock while also putting a $276 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on November 02, 2018. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $235. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on May 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 225. Piper Jaffray was of a view that IDXX is Overweight in its latest report on January 16, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that IDXX is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.84.

The shares of the company added by 3.92% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $226.02 while ending the day at $239.70. During the trading session, a total of 784067.0 shares were traded which represents a -11.08% decline from the average session volume which is 705830.0 shares. IDXX had ended its last session trading at $230.66. IDEXX Laboratories Inc. currently has a market cap of $20.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 49.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.57, with a beta of 0.84. IDEXX Laboratories Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 IDXX 52-week low price stands at $168.65 while its 52-week high price is $296.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The IDEXX Laboratories Inc. generated 90.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.5%. IDEXX Laboratories Inc. has the potential to record 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on November 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.46% to reach $36.29/share. It started the day trading at $14.27 and traded between $12.765 and $14.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RCKT’s 50-day SMA is 18.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.23. The stock has a high of $27.59 for the year while the low is $9.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.44%, as 7.56M IDXX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.09% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 422.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 17.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.17% over the past 90 days while it gained 22.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP bought more RCKT shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP purchasing 225,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,812,491 shares of RCKT, with a total valuation of $327,675,450.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 1.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,436,729 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 28,066 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $47,491,848. In the same vein, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 261,829 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,239,241 shares and is now valued at $43,642,807. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.