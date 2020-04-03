Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN), United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

The shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2018. The Financial company has also assigned a $60 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of First Financial Bankshares Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Hovde Group Markets when it published its report on March 22, 2017. That day the Hovde Group set price target on the stock to $43. Hovde Group was of a view that FFIN is Underperform in its latest report on November 18, 2016. Hovde Group thinks that FFIN is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $25.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.21.

The shares of the company added by 3.79% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $25.03 while ending the day at $26.26. During the trading session, a total of 640833.0 shares were traded which represents a -7.64% decline from the average session volume which is 595330.0 shares. FFIN had ended its last session trading at $25.30. First Financial Bankshares Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.84 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.17, with a beta of 1.12. FFIN 52-week low price stands at $20.70 while its 52-week high price is $36.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.67%. First Financial Bankshares Inc. has the potential to record 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $23.50. Hovde Group also rated UCBI as Downgrade on December 16, 2019, with its price target of $33 suggesting that UCBI could surge by 29.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.12% to reach $27.00/share. It started the day trading at $19.30 and traded between $17.51 and $18.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UCBI’s 50-day SMA is 24.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.74. The stock has a high of $31.66 for the year while the low is $15.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.75%, as 1.87M FFIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.72% of United Community Banks Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.18, while the P/B ratio is 0.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 487.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more UCBI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -309,230 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,138,544 shares of UCBI, with a total valuation of $251,131,735. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more UCBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $204,093,109 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its United Community Banks Inc. shares by 2.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,323,955 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -73,111 shares of United Community Banks Inc. which are valued at $82,334,365. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its United Community Banks Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 24,560 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,854,061 shares and is now valued at $70,695,091. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of United Community Banks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.