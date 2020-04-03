Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM), The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

The shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $17 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Constellium SE, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on January 13, 2020, to Outperform the CSTM stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Societe Generale Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on July 16, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that CSTM is Buy in its latest report on April 27, 2018. Goldman thinks that CSTM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 20, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $15.62. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.00.

The shares of the company added by 3.64% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.91 while ending the day at $5.12. During the trading session, a total of 964351.0 shares were traded which represents a 52.26% incline from the average session volume which is 2.02 million shares. CSTM had ended its last session trading at $4.94. Constellium SE currently has a market cap of $850.48 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.18, with a beta of 2.07. CSTM 52-week low price stands at $3.90 while its 52-week high price is $15.10.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $83. Citigroup also rated PGR as Initiated on January 21, 2020, with its price target of $85 suggesting that PGR could surge by 7.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $72.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.80% to reach $83.00/share. It started the day trading at $77.54 and traded between $71.74 and $76.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PGR’s 50-day SMA is 77.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 76.09. The stock has a high of $84.20 for the year while the low is $62.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.87%, as 6.20M CSTM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.06% of The Progressive Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.39, while the P/B ratio is 3.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.16% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PGR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -768,264 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,811,524 shares of PGR, with a total valuation of $3,424,731,096. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more PGR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,256,994,194 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The Progressive Corporation shares by 3.39% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 30,103,797 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,056,396 shares of The Progressive Corporation which are valued at $2,202,393,789. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its The Progressive Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 89,212 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 26,076,740 shares and is now valued at $1,907,774,298. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of The Progressive Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.