Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

The shares of Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cisco Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $53. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CSCO is Buy in its latest report on November 14, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that CSCO is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.65.

The shares of the company added by 3.84% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $37.47 while ending the day at $39.80. During the trading session, a total of 27.89 million shares were traded which represents a 10.3% incline from the average session volume which is 31.09 million shares. CSCO had ended its last session trading at $38.33. Cisco Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $176.44 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.05, with a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 CSCO 52-week low price stands at $32.40 while its 52-week high price is $58.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.71 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cisco Systems Inc. generated 8.47 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Cisco Systems Inc. has the potential to record 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on August 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.24% to reach $3.92/share. It started the day trading at $0.9693 and traded between $0.81 and $0.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACOR’s 50-day SMA is 1.4415 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.9329. The stock has a high of $13.49 for the year while the low is $0.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.84%, as 13.94M CSCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 29.49% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ACOR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 85,892 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,295,405 shares of ACOR, with a total valuation of $10,505,383. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more ACOR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,180,105 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares by 15.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,006,637 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -925,780 shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $7,209,557. In the same vein, Point72 Asset Management LP decreased its Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,681,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,690,000 shares and is now valued at $6,753,600. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.