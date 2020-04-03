Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST), IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

The shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $45 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Casella Waste Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $40. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on February 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that CWST is Sector Weight in its latest report on February 05, 2019. Stifel thinks that CWST is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $48.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.27.

The shares of the company added by 11.52% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $35.75 while ending the day at $39.98. During the trading session, a total of 560914.0 shares were traded which represents a -45.95% decline from the average session volume which is 384330.0 shares. CWST had ended its last session trading at $35.85. Casella Waste Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.99 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 61.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 15.75, with a beta of 0.80. Casella Waste Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CWST 52-week low price stands at $32.07 while its 52-week high price is $56.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Casella Waste Systems Inc. generated 3.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 104.76%. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has the potential to record 0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $190. Wells Fargo also rated IQV as Initiated on January 08, 2020, with its price target of $180 suggesting that IQV could surge by 39.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $100.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.74% to reach $174.12/share. It started the day trading at $105.40 and traded between $99.07 and $104.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IQV’s 50-day SMA is 136.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 148.10. The stock has a high of $169.14 for the year while the low is $81.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.15%, as 2.78M CWST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.51% of IQVIA Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 109.83, while the P/B ratio is 3.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more IQV shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 75,957 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,124,424 shares of IQV, with a total valuation of $2,667,665,904. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more IQV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,233,743,158 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its IQVIA Holdings Inc. shares by 6.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,793,197 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 454,619 shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. which are valued at $1,087,073,050. In the same vein, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its IQVIA Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 172,023 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,192,384 shares and is now valued at $724,285,644. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of IQVIA Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.