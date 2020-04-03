Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS), Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

The shares of BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BRF S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on July 29, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that BRFS is Buy in its latest report on July 02, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that BRFS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.62. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.21.

The shares of the company added by 4.39% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.00 while ending the day at $3.09. During the trading session, a total of 4.57 million shares were traded which represents a -21.75% decline from the average session volume which is 3.75 million shares. BRFS had ended its last session trading at $2.96. BRF S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 BRFS 52-week low price stands at $2.27 while its 52-week high price is $9.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BRF S.A. generated 1.57 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 120.0%. BRF S.A. has the potential to record 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $27.50. Goldman also rated FLY as Initiated on April 08, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that FLY could surge by 77.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.34% to reach $23.33/share. It started the day trading at $6.3499 and traded between $4.58 and $5.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLY’s 50-day SMA is 13.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.84. The stock has a high of $23.21 for the year while the low is $3.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 226416.42 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.23%, as 238,258 BRFS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.90% of Fly Leasing Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.72, while the P/B ratio is 0.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 242.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -37.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC sold more FLY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC selling -84,005 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,163,725 shares of FLY, with a total valuation of $36,999,698. Donald Smith & Co., Inc. meanwhile sold more FLY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,369,726 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 5.00% of Fly Leasing Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.