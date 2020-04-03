Mixed Analyst Attention: Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN), Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

The shares of Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $124 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seattle Genetics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on February 12, 2020, to Buy the SGEN stock while also putting a $150 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on February 11, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $165. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that SGEN is Outperform in its latest report on January 27, 2020. Guggenheim thinks that SGEN is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.22.

The shares of the company added by 6.68% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $109.40 while ending the day at $118.67. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a -10.57% decline from the average session volume which is 1.17 million shares. SGEN had ended its last session trading at $111.24. Seattle Genetics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.20 SGEN 52-week low price stands at $62.90 while its 52-week high price is $124.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Seattle Genetics Inc. generated 274.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -45.45%. Seattle Genetics Inc. has the potential to record -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at First Analysis Sec published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.79% to reach $51.14/share. It started the day trading at $32.41 and traded between $29.43 and $30.23 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $64.12 for the year while the low is $23.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 43.10%, as 2.14M SGEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.10% of Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 744.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.68%.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… meanwhile bought more BILL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $118,005,970 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.