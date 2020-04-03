Mixed Analyst Attention: Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK), EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

The shares of Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Vertical Research in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Vertical Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rockwell Automation Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Gordon Haskett advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2020, to Buy the ROK stock while also putting a $175 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Rosenblatt Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2020. That day the Rosenblatt set price target on the stock to $217. The stock was given Underweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on December 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 150. UBS was of a view that ROK is Neutral in its latest report on December 12, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that ROK is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $161.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.39.

The shares of the company added by 4.20% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $142.47 while ending the day at $149.71. During the trading session, a total of 989733.0 shares were traded which represents a 15.41% incline from the average session volume which is 1.17 million shares. ROK had ended its last session trading at $143.68. Rockwell Automation Inc. currently has a market cap of $18.29 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.16, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.11, with a beta of 1.35. Rockwell Automation Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 ROK 52-week low price stands at $115.38 while its 52-week high price is $209.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Rockwell Automation Inc. generated 926.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.32%. Rockwell Automation Inc. has the potential to record 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.98/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.79% to reach $7.33/share. It started the day trading at $4.32 and traded between $3.76 and $4.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EZPW’s 50-day SMA is 4.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.59. The stock has a high of $11.25 for the year while the low is $3.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.43%, as 6.36M ROK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.80% of EZCORP Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 32.01, while the P/B ratio is 0.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 761.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EZPW shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 236,634 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,126,138 shares of EZPW, with a total valuation of $39,005,462.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its EZCORP Inc. shares by 2.88% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,281,682 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -126,920 shares of EZCORP Inc. which are valued at $20,552,074. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its EZCORP Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,027,024 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,150,908 shares and is now valued at $15,124,358. Following these latest developments, around 3.40% of EZCORP Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.