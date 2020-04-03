Mixed Analyst Attention: Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS), Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

The shares of Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on August 29, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $40 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Radius Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on May 29, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on February 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. Leerink Partners was of a view that RDUS is Outperform in its latest report on March 29, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that RDUS is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 29, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 57.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $31.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.84.

The shares of the company added by 5.74% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.56 while ending the day at $12.53. During the trading session, a total of 542663.0 shares were traded which represents a 10.69% incline from the average session volume which is 607630.0 shares. RDUS had ended its last session trading at $11.85. RDUS 52-week low price stands at $10.32 while its 52-week high price is $29.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Radius Health Inc. generated 70.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -74.07%. Radius Health Inc. has the potential to record -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on May 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.91% to reach $3.75/share. It started the day trading at $0.57 and traded between $0.4962 and $0.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRVN’s 50-day SMA is 0.7266 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8463. The stock has a high of $1.66 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.43%, as 4.13M RDUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.37% of Trevena Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 702.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.98% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,903,257 shares of TRVN, with a total valuation of $2,790,829. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TRVN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,868,736 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Trevena Inc. shares by 10.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,324,533 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 215,404 shares of Trevena Inc. which are valued at $1,662,041. In the same vein, PZU Asset Management SA increased its Trevena Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 656,710 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 900,000 shares and is now valued at $643,500. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Trevena Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.