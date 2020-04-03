Mixed Analyst Attention: Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO), Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

The shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $224 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Moody’s Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on October 07, 2019, to Buy the MCO stock while also putting a $245 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on July 10, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $220. Goldman was of a view that MCO is Neutral in its latest report on November 14, 2018. Nomura thinks that MCO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 11, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 180.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $239.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.89.

The shares of the company added by 4.64% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $192.00 while ending the day at $206.72. During the trading session, a total of 1.02 million shares were traded which represents a 16.95% incline from the average session volume which is 1.23 million shares. MCO had ended its last session trading at $197.55. Moody’s Corporation currently has a market cap of $39.43 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.85, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.55, with a beta of 1.13. Moody’s Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 9.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 MCO 52-week low price stands at $164.19 while its 52-week high price is $287.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Moody’s Corporation generated 1.83 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.5%. Moody’s Corporation has the potential to record 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. CapitalOne also rated APLE as Upgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that APLE could surge by 41.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.83% to reach $13.25/share. It started the day trading at $8.79 and traded between $7.60 and $7.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APLE’s 50-day SMA is 12.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.02. The stock has a high of $16.88 for the year while the low is $4.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.25%, as 10.14M MCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.85% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.08, while the P/B ratio is 0.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more APLE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 368,384 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,395,963 shares of APLE, with a total valuation of $410,345,236. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more APLE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $168,226,362 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares by 11.62% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,554,288 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,125,159 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. which are valued at $111,804,544. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 542,700 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,698,888 shares and is now valued at $74,484,466. Following these latest developments, around 6.30% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.