Mixed Analyst Attention: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC), CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

The shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Moelis & Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on January 27, 2020, to Outperform the MC stock while also putting a $39 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2019. That day the Keefe Bruyette set price target on the stock to $39. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that MC is Outperform in its latest report on January 04, 2019. Sandler O’Neill thinks that MC is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.53.

The shares of the company added by 6.39% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $26.655 while ending the day at $28.82. During the trading session, a total of 1.17 million shares were traded which represents a -52.56% decline from the average session volume which is 770100.0 shares. MC had ended its last session trading at $27.09. MC 52-week low price stands at $22.11 while its 52-week high price is $42.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.95%. Moelis & Company has the potential to record 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on September 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $85. Even though the stock has been trading at $58.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.02% to reach $68.65/share. It started the day trading at $56.98 and traded between $54.07 and $55.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVS’s 50-day SMA is 64.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 64.86. The stock has a high of $77.03 for the year while the low is $51.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.26%, as 19.89M MC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.47% of CVS Health Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.90, while the P/B ratio is 1.13. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CVS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,021,534 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 102,640,592 shares of CVS, with a total valuation of $6,074,270,235. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CVS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,502,820,939 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its CVS Health Corporation shares by 7.93% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 55,787,695 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,802,743 shares of CVS Health Corporation which are valued at $3,301,515,790. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its CVS Health Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 68,490 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 40,427,357 shares and is now valued at $2,392,490,987. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of CVS Health Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.