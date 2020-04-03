Mixed Analyst Attention: Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU), Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)

The shares of Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 27, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $31 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Immunomedics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on December 20, 2019, to Buy the IMMU stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Buy rating by Berenberg in its report released on March 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that IMMU is Buy in its latest report on March 04, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that IMMU is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.58.

The shares of the company added by 5.03% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.60 while ending the day at $10.65. During the trading session, a total of 6.91 million shares were traded which represents a -191.73% decline from the average session volume which is 2.37 million shares. IMMU had ended its last session trading at $10.14. Immunomedics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.90 IMMU 52-week low price stands at $9.18 while its 52-week high price is $22.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.50 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Immunomedics Inc. generated 608.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.0%. Immunomedics Inc. has the potential to record -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) is now rated as Neutral. Compass Point also rated ORCC as Upgrade on February 21, 2020, with its price target of $16.50 suggesting that ORCC could surge by 37.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.52% to reach $16.50/share. It started the day trading at $11.35 and traded between $10.10 and $10.31 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $19.06 for the year while the low is $8.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 328.64%, as 1.23M IMMU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.32% of Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.35, while the P/B ratio is 0.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.77% over the last six months.