Mixed Analyst Attention: Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB), Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

The shares of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR), with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on February 11, 2019, to Equal Weight the HOMB stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on June 18, 2018. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $28. Piper Jaffray was of a view that HOMB is Overweight in its latest report on March 01, 2018. Sandler O’Neill thinks that HOMB is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.10.

The shares of the company added by 5.17% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.29 while ending the day at $12.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.92 million shares were traded which represents a -108.82% decline from the average session volume which is 921740.0 shares. HOMB had ended its last session trading at $11.41. Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) currently has a market cap of $2.04 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.95, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.39, with a beta of 1.42. HOMB 52-week low price stands at $9.71 while its 52-week high price is $21.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.55%. Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) has the potential to record 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on September 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) is now rated as Market Perform. B. Riley FBR also rated ETM as Initiated on April 18, 2019, with its price target of $7.75 suggesting that ETM could surge by 78.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.80% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.45 and traded between $1.24 and $1.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ETM's 50-day SMA is 3.2824 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.1482. The stock has a high of $7.12 for the year while the low is $1.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.53%, as 12.43M ETM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.38% of Entercom Communications Corp. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 985.80K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The JPMorgan Investment Management, I… bought more ETM shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The JPMorgan Investment Management, I… purchasing 500,520 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,012,334 shares of ETM, with a total valuation of $38,212,799. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ETM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,373,632 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Entercom Communications Corp. shares by 1.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,045,271 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -121,784 shares of Entercom Communications Corp. which are valued at $27,917,090. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Entercom Communications Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 99,600 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,560,731 shares and is now valued at $26,235,737. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Entercom Communications Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.