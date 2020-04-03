Mixed Analyst Attention: Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

The shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $95 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Baxter International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2020, to Overweight the BAX stock while also putting a $92 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $94. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on February 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 104. Evercore ISI was of a view that BAX is Outperform in its latest report on January 02, 2020. Morgan Stanley thinks that BAX is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 88.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $91.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.30.

The shares of the company added by 4.53% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $77.98 while ending the day at $82.22. During the trading session, a total of 3.13 million shares were traded which represents a 6.4% incline from the average session volume which is 3.34 million shares. BAX had ended its last session trading at $78.66. Baxter International Inc. currently has a market cap of $41.9 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 53.39, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.12, with a beta of 0.92. Baxter International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 BAX 52-week low price stands at $69.10 while its 52-week high price is $95.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.97 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Baxter International Inc. generated 3.33 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Baxter International Inc. has the potential to record 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is now rated as Hold. Jefferies also rated IGT as Downgrade on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that IGT could surge by 69.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.78% to reach $16.41/share. It started the day trading at $5.77 and traded between $4.92 and $4.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IGT’s 50-day SMA is 10.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.90. The stock has a high of $16.25 for the year while the low is $3.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.35%, as 7.25M BAX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.39% of International Game Technology PLC shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Boston Partners Global Investors,… bought more IGT shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Boston Partners Global Investors,… purchasing 1,561,993 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,854,996 shares of IGT, with a total valuation of $104,857,157. Lazard Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more IGT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $82,142,981 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its International Game Technology PLC shares by 0.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,367,962 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 34,379 shares of International Game Technology PLC which are valued at $67,755,116. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its International Game Technology PLC shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,004,288 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,339,285 shares and is now valued at $67,449,992. Following these latest developments, around 52.04% of International Game Technology PLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.