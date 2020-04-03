Mixed Analyst Attention: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS)

The shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $4 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Neutral the AMC stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Sell rating by Citigroup in its report released on March 18, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. Barrington Research was of a view that AMC is Mkt Perform in its latest report on March 18, 2020. B. Riley FBR thinks that AMC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 18, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.50% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.18 while ending the day at $2.24. During the trading session, a total of 8.75 million shares were traded which represents a -117.57% decline from the average session volume which is 4.02 million shares. AMC had ended its last session trading at $2.62. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 AMC 52-week low price stands at $1.95 while its 52-week high price is $17.07.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. generated 275.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 445.71%. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on May 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.16% to reach $24.67/share. It started the day trading at $16.36 and traded between $15.36 and $16.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CATS’s 50-day SMA is 15.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.98. The stock has a high of $20.83 for the year while the low is $8.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.70%, as 2.41M AMC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 36.72% of Catasys Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 144.75K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.37%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.26% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CATS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 12,894 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 444,098 shares of CATS, with a total valuation of $6,714,762. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CATS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,135,409 worth of shares.

Similarly, Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its Catasys Inc. shares by 0.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 278,972 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,700 shares of Catasys Inc. which are valued at $4,218,057. In the same vein, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. increased its Catasys Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,660 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 224,612 shares and is now valued at $3,396,133. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Catasys Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.