Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

The shares of T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Janney in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. Janney wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of T2 Biosystems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2019. Alliance Global Partners was of a view that TTOO is Buy in its latest report on May 16, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that TTOO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 129.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.17.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.5052 while ending the day at $0.54. During the trading session, a total of 5.56 million shares were traded which represents a 40.5% incline from the average session volume which is 9.35 million shares. TTOO had ended its last session trading at $0.60. TTOO 52-week low price stands at $0.23 while its 52-week high price is $3.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.30 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The T2 Biosystems Inc. generated 11.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.33%. T2 Biosystems Inc. has the potential to record -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on January 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Barclays also rated CNXM as Downgrade on January 14, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that CNXM could surge by 58.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.88% to reach $19.43/share. It started the day trading at $8.57 and traded between $7.33 and $8.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNXM’s 50-day SMA is 11.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.78. The stock has a high of $16.94 for the year while the low is $5.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 40.31%, as 2.63M TTOO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.81% of CNX Midstream Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.32, while the P/B ratio is 1.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC bought more CNXM shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC purchasing 236,333 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,358,161 shares of CNXM, with a total valuation of $74,454,065. ClearBridge Investments LLC meanwhile bought more CNXM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $52,406,770 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its CNX Midstream Partners LP shares by 1.51% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,127,357 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -47,964 shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP which are valued at $36,621,350. In the same vein, Global X Management Co. LLC decreased its CNX Midstream Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,244,892 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,244,892 shares and is now valued at $14,577,685. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of CNX Midstream Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.