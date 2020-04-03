Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI), BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

The shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $16.50. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on February 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Citigroup was of a view that SOI is Buy in its latest report on December 10, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that SOI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.48. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.27.

The shares of the company added by 9.15% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.04 while ending the day at $5.37. During the trading session, a total of 628749.0 shares were traded which represents a -18.65% decline from the average session volume which is 529940.0 shares. SOI had ended its last session trading at $4.92. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.40 SOI 52-week low price stands at $4.50 while its 52-week high price is $19.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. generated 66.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -130.0%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has the potential to record 0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Janney published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. DA Davidson also rated BXS as Upgrade on January 30, 2020, with its price target of $34.50 suggesting that BXS could surge by 30.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.28/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.43% to reach $27.31/share. It started the day trading at $19.14 and traded between $17.85 and $19.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BXS’s 50-day SMA is 24.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.52. The stock has a high of $32.97 for the year while the low is $17.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.94%, as 3.47M SOI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.76% of BancorpSouth Bank shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.30, while the P/B ratio is 0.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 595.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BXS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 377,118 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,765,502 shares of BXS, with a total valuation of $263,431,834. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BXS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $215,362,012 worth of shares.

Similarly, Silvercrest Asset Management Grou… decreased its BancorpSouth Bank shares by 0.66% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,450,434 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -36,050 shares of BancorpSouth Bank which are valued at $133,372,120. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its BancorpSouth Bank shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 85,425 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,860,944 shares and is now valued at $94,477,300. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of BancorpSouth Bank stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.