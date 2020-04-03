Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

The shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on August 08, 2017, to Buy the RTTR stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Chardan Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2017. That day the Chardan Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $3.50. Rodman & Renshaw was of a view that RTTR is Buy in its latest report on January 04, 2017. ROTH Capital thinks that RTTR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.31% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.2102 while ending the day at $0.24. During the trading session, a total of 3.16 million shares were traded which represents a 71.42% incline from the average session volume which is 11.06 million shares. RTTR had ended its last session trading at $0.26. RTTR 52-week low price stands at $0.15 while its 52-week high price is $1.27.

The Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 1.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -621.74%.

Investment analysts at Atlantic Equities published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Wells Fargo also rated OXY as Downgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that OXY could surge by 40.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.74/share, analysts expect it to surge by 18.90% to reach $21.29/share. It started the day trading at $13.91 and traded between $11.20 and $12.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OXY’s 50-day SMA is 28.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.26. The stock has a high of $68.83 for the year while the low is $9.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 110.18%, as 50.89M RTTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.69% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 24.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more OXY shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 1,425,407 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 89,662,134 shares of OXY, with a total valuation of $2,935,538,267. Icahn Associates Holding LLC meanwhile bought more OXY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,901,656,853 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares by 0.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 72,088,067 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 17,099 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation which are valued at $2,360,163,314. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,884,804 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 45,365,155 shares and is now valued at $1,485,255,175. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.